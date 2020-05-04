‘Don’t give up’: Girl, 7, who lost leg to lawnmower dances again

One year after losing her leg in a lawnmower accident, a 7-year-old girl from Iowa is taking on everything from competition dance to musical theater with a prosthetic.

A year after losing her leg in a lawnmower accident, 7-year-old Maizie Hosch is once again doing what she loves. (Source: WQAD/CNN)

Maizie Hosch’s busy schedule, including musical theater and tumbling, proves she’s limitless.

It’s been one year since the 7-year-old was tested to her limits when she was at a neighbor’s house playing. The girl went down a slide, and a lawnmower was too close to her landing.

"When I got there, half of her leg was gone and two toes on the other foot," said Maizie’s mom, Chrissy Hosch.

Maizie ended up losing her leg but never her determination. From her first days in the hospital to taking her first steps in physical therapy, it was clear the little girl would reach her goal of dancing again.

But no one imagined it would happen just months after the accident – no one, that is, except for Maizie. From gymnastics tricks to competition dance, she’s once again doing what she loves with her prosthetic leg.

"Don’t give up," Maizie said.

She also has a message for adults, especially at this time of year.

"Make sure your kids go inside before you start mowing, and make sure you keep your eyes on them so they can't get out," she said.

Now that dancing and tumbling are going well, the 7-year-old has a new goal: she wants to run a 5K race.

Copyright 2020 WQAD, Chrissy Hosch via CNN. All rights reserved.