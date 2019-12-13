Donors roll up sleeves and give the gift of life for holiday blood drive

The Red Cross says giving blood is critical right now.

Friday, WABI TV5 teamed up with them to hold two blood drives in Bangor and Ellsworth.

Both locations had great turnouts with a total of around 60 donors at last count.

Each donation can save up to three lives.

The Red Cross says the need for blood donors is constant and especially important this time of year.

They say it’s an easy and free way to give back.

Caroline King, American Red Cross, said, "What a great thing to do for the holiday season. You can do it in honor, in love, in memory of your family and your friends and it's the gift that doesn't cost anything."

If you would like to find out more about donating and volunteering go to redcrossblood.org