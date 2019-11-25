Donations sought in Old Town area 'Joyful Giving' program

A woman in Old Town wants your help in bringing joy to the area through gift giving.

Teal Caravantes calls her program 'Joyful Giving' and has partnered with New Life Old Town Church to distribute gifts to folks in need.

The gifts are sometimes distributed as random acts of kindness, but many are given out at a service a few days before Christmas.

She was inspired to start the project 27 years ago when she was living in Florida and she and her children were the recipients of a similar program...

"The kid's school asked if they could give gifts to my children and we lived in a housing project and I said sure. I needed the help. I was just so filled with joy and love. I'll never forget it. It's right there. It's fresh in my memory. After they did that I decided that's what I want to do. I want to give to others."

Last year the program gave away more than 400 gifts.

Donations of toys, clothing, and household essentials are welcome at new life old town church during their posted hours.

You can find out more on the Old Town New Life Facebook page and send them a private message if you'd like to nominate someone in need.