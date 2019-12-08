Donations needed for Waterville-based organization offering Christmas support for kids

A Waterville-based organization that supports hundreds of kids in need is turning to the community to help spread the spirit of Christmas.

MGN Image

The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers is in urgent need of donations for their Christmas Program to help support more than 1,700 children throughout the state of Maine.

Each year, the Christmas Program distributes boxes of gifts and clothing to children who are financially disadvantaged. Each box typically contains two sets of hats and mittens, pajamas, an outfit of clothing, a coloring/activity book, crayons or markers, two toys, and a game for the family to share.

In order to help fulfill all of these children's needs this Christmas, the Maine Children's Home is requesting donations from the community. All items donated must be new and in their original packaging, should not be gift-wrapped. The most urgent needs are:

• Boys warm pajamas

• Boys warm outfits (in slim & husky sizes too)

• Boys mittens/gloves

• Boys & girls underwear

• Boys & girls socks

• Girls warm pajamas

• Girls warm outfits

• Books for children age 9-12

• Popular toys (Frozen, Fortnite, Jojo Siwa, Toy Story, PJ Mask, LOL Surprise, Paw Patrol, Minecraft, Legos, Play-Doh)

For more information about drop off locations for donated items, visit MaineChildrensHome.org.