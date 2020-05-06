Donations being collected for Skowhegan police officer and family displaced by fire

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused a fire in Skowhegan that left a town police officer and his family without a home.

It happened just after 6 Wednesday morning on Dinsmore Street.

According to the town, Officer Joel Cummings and others all made it out safely.

Firefighters worked for a couple of hours to get the fire under control.

The damage is extensive.

We're told Cummings has served this community for more than 30 years.

Donations are being accepted to help the family.

"Donations for Officer Joel Cummings and his family can be left in the drop box at the Municipal Building Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm or mailed to:

Town Manager’s Office

225 Water Street

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Checks should be made payable to the “Skowhegan Full-time Firefighters"