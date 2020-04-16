Donation will expand, rename University of Maine art museum

A pair of longtime Maine residents has donated more than $1 million to the University of Maine to help grow its art museum.

College officials say the museum has been renamed the Linda G. and Donald N. Zillman Art Museum - University of Maine.

The Zillmans, who now live in New Mexico, donated $1.3 million to expand the former University of Maine Museum of Art.

The university says the Zillmans pledged the gift to the University of Maine Foundation for the construction and operation of five new galleries.