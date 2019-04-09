Donation puts Husson Scholarship fundraising over the top

A significant goal attained ahead of schedule at Husson University...

Following the death of their classmate Abigail Fiske in an ATV crash 2 years ago a group of students set out to raise $25,000 for a scholarship in her name.

Last week the team was at $22,000 with a fundraiser coming up...

David Sleeper, the owner of Realty of Maine, saw the story on the news and decided to give them the money they needed.

We asked him why he felt compelled to step in..

"Been there done that," he answered. "I lost a kid. And it's the worst thing that anybody can go through. I just want to see them honor their kid as much as they can with this scholarship that's going to be a wonderful thing in the future."

"Words cannot describe how proud I am and how honored I am to be a part of the team," said scholarship co-founder Cassidy Ouellette. "It hasn't quite settled in yet. This was a dream that we looked to focus on for five years, so, to do it in two years has been a huge accomplishment."

The scholarship will be given to a student majoring in occupational therapy, that was Abigail's major...

