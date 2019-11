Brian Sullivan was out in the Hannaford parking lot all morning with Kid from Z 107.3, who has been camping out at the location since Tuesday, collecting turkey donations for people in need this Thanksgiving.

The goal is to provide a meal for 5,000 families throughout our region.

If you can't make it to Brewer or won't be able to call in Thursday night, you can still make a donation any time this week by visiting penquis.org or by texting "turkey" to 4-4-3-2-1.