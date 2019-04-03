Donate Life month celebrated at State House

April is Donate Life month.

It's an opportunity to celebrate organ donation, which results in live-saving transplants.

Wednesday at the State House lawmakers and advocates joined to encourage everyone to become an organ donor.

57% of Maine adults are registered as donors -- the highest mark in New England.

We're told that rate has risen more than 30% in recent years.

"The legacy of donation and transplantation is both individual in terms of the patient who receives that transplant, but that circle of impact is much broader," said Alexandra Glazier, President and CEO of New England Donor Services. "It's their family, it's their community that benefits from this incredible gift."

There are currently about 115,000 people in the United States waiting for organ transplants.