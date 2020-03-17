Dollar General encourages dedicated hour for senior shoppers

Beginning Monday, March 17th, Dollar General is helping seniors shop safely. Dollar General is encouraging that the first hour of each shopping day be dedicated to senior customers only.

The company says the move is to help senior shoppers avoid the busier and crowded shopping periods. Seniors are considered an especially vulnerable population to the coronavirus.

Stores will also be closed one hour earlier than usual to allow for restocking and cleaning. Hours vary from store to store, so be sure to check with your location for exact times.