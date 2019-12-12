Dogs visit UMaine campus to relieve stress

With semesters winding down at universities, U-Maine provided some furry friends for the students as a stress reliever...

Koda, Lautrec, Finch, and Ellie gathered in Fogler Library to do what they do best... cheer people up.

Students gathered to pet and hang out with the dogs.

Some of the dogs and their owners come each year to help cheer up the students during finals week.

Brad Beauregard, Public Relations Manager says, "A lot of times students are stressed out or they are away from home or things are really busy and they want some sort of stress reliever so really the dogs are a stress reliever and people grow up with dogs and they come to college and they might not have as many dogs to interact with so the dogs are a chance to remind them of home and take the edge of a busy time of the year."

The owners say the dogs also enjoy the visit as much as the students.

