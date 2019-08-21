Dogs rescued from Solon looking for fur-ever homes

55 dogs are on the way to finding homes with the help of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

The dogs came into the shelter last month after being rescued from a property in Solon, a town just north of Skowhegan.

Some of the dogs will be up for adoption this week.

Others need medical treatment first.

One dog needs $1,200 worth of orthopedic surgery.

"They are very different than the average dog in a home. So patience, flexibility, love, nurture -- they really need to move into homes that will help them acclimate to their new surroundings."

The Animal Refuge League is always looking for donations and supplies.

It currently has 400 animals in its care.