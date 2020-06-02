Dogs killed in Ripley house Fire

More than a dozen dogs were killed in a fire in Ripley.

Fire fighters from 11 towns were called to the West Ripley Road Monday afternoon a little after 4 p.m.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Matt Connor, the owner of the home breeds dogs.

They weren't home when the fire broke out.

The first fire fighters on scene were able to release some of the dogs kept outside but at least three litters of puppies as well as several adults dogs inside the home died.

An excavator was brought in to fully extinguish the fire. Because of that, the fire chief believes it will be difficult to determine a cause.