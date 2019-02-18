Dog missing for 8 months turns up nearly 200 miles away in Maine

A dog who disappeared last summer from a Massachusetts home was found last week alive and well here in Maine.

Earlier this month, a woman in Bethel spotted Keizer and began to feed him. She could not get close enough to catch him as he was extremely timid, officials said.

Eventually Keizer was captured and taken to the shelter.

Keizer didn't have a collar or microchip so the shelter posted his photo on Facebook.

Less than a week later the woman who was watching Keizer when he escaped called them.

How he made it the nearly 200 miles to Maine remains a mystery.