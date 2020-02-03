Dog from Solon helps Team Fluff win Puppy Bowl

The Patriots might not have been in this year's Super Bowl, but Mainers had plenty to cheer for in Sunday's Puppy Bowl instead.

Duncan, a puppy from Solon, helped lead Team Fluff to a win over Team Ruff to win the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet involves pitting more than a dozen puppies against each other in the cutest sports event of the year.

What makes Duncan's journey so special is he was one of about 100 or so animals rescued from a dog kennel in Solon.

"He is doing so well now. He has been adopted. He is in a loving family but we are excited to see him on the big turf field this Sunday representing Maine and representing the Animal Refuge League," Jeana Roth, of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.

While Duncan has been adopted, Roth says many dogs and other animals are available to adopt as well.

