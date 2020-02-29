'Dodge for a Cause' tournament set for March 7

Join The Courageous Steps Project for the 2nd Annual Step Forward Dodge For A Cause Tournament on Saturday, March 7 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Orono Middle School.

This is a fundraiser put on by the Step Forward Sports program.

The program is aimed at supporting children and young adults with developmental challenges.

Admission:

$3 for Kids

$3 for Senior Citizens

$5 for Adults

$10 for Families

10 team limit, can include up to 14 people per team.

There will be light concessions available for sale for all spectators as well!

To register your team, visit their website (www.stepforwardsports.org).