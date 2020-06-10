Doctors questioning Kawasaki Disease diagnosis for Dexter four-year-old

A little girl in Dexter is back in Boston getting treatment for what doctors thought was Kawasaki disease.

We found out Wednesday, doctors think it could now be something different. While it hasn't been proven, her doctors think it could be coronavirus related.

Amanda, Emma's mother, said, "Honestly, we weren't sure if she was going to be okay."

It was the day after Easter Sunday when Amanda noticed something wasn't right with her active four-year-old daughter, Emma.

"Emma didn't really get up. She moved to the couch and she parked there all day. She didn't want to move, didn't want to play."

Amanda says Emma had no appetite and a fever.

"I sat with her and I saw that her heart, it just felt like it was pounding out of her chest."

The next 11 days would be filled with more fever, an unusual rash all over Emma's body, and swollen hands and feet.

At one point, Emma wasn't able to walk for a week.

"Everything on her was so sore at that point. Nothing could be done... She was just so unhappy."

Finally, Emma was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease at Northern Light in Bangor.

But after she didn't respond to the typical treatment, her doctors consulted Boston Children's Hospital. Then came their first two trips there and treatment which patients usually respond to. Her doctors believed it was Kawasaki Disease, but now that Emma is again not responding to treatments, they're doing more testing. And while she hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, her doctors think there's a connection.

"Every doctor she's seen in Boston, even though she's had the negative test, they said they'd bet money she had exposure and that's what caused this."

"Parents just be so careful with your kids right now. They are just so precious."

Friends of the family have set up a fundraiser through a Facebook account to help with the travel and medical expenses through this link : https://www.facebook.com/donate/584109858884412/