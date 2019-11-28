Do you know how to make turkey rings?

Ingredients

1 (8-oz.) tube crescent rolls

1 c. leftover mashed potatoes

1 c. leftover stuffing

1 1/2 c. shredded leftover turkey

1 c. leftover cranberry sauce

1 tbsp. melted butter

1 tbsp. garlic powder

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Leftover gravy, warmed, for dipping

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Unroll crescent rolls, separating each triangle. Arrange on baking sheet in a sunburst pattern, with pointy ends of triangles facing outward and bases of triangles overlapping.

Spread mashed potatoes over triangle bases, forming a ring. Top with stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Fold triangle tips over filling (there will be gaps where ingredients peek out between triangles).

Brush crescent dough with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic powder.

Bake until golden, 15 to 20 minutes.

Garnish with parsley and serve with gravy for dipping.

Prep time 10 mins...Total time: 30 mins

Visit delish.com/cooking/a22999141/thanksgiving-ring-recipe.