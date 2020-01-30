Do you know how to make potato skins and Texas Chili?

The potato skins recipe is as follows.

INGREDIENTS:

6 Medium Baking Potatoes

Vegetable Oil

All Seasoning Mix

8 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/8 cup Bacon Bits

2 cups Sour Cream

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Scrub the potatoes clean, rub with vegetable oil and bake for approximately one hour

3. Remove potatoes from oven, allow to cool slightly before handling

4. Cut into halves

5. Using a spoon carefully scoop the inside of the potatoes until ¼ inch of the potato shell remains

6. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees

7. Sprinkle potatoes with All Seasoning mix, arrange in a baking dish and return to the oven baking on one side for 10 minutes

8. Flip the skins over and bake for an additional 10 minutes

9. Arrange the skins skin-side down and fill with cheddar cheese and bacon bits

10. Return to the oven and Broil until cheese is bubbly -- approximately 2 minutes

11. Serve hot with sour cream

And the Chili recipe is as follows.

INGREDIENTS

Water 1 Qt + 1 C (40 oz)

Beef Base 2 oz. (or 8 Beef Bullion Cubes)

Tomato Paste 4 oz

Chili Spices – to taste

Vegetable Oil 1.5 oz

Hamburger 2 pounds

Yellow Onion, Diced 6 oz.

Garlic, Fresh Chopped 1 oz.

Jalapeno, Fine Chopped w/ no seeds ½ oz

Flour 6 oz

Diced Tomatoes 1 can, small

STEPS

Step 1

• Add water, beef base, tomato paste and chili spices (to taste) to a large mixing bowl.

• Using a whisk, stir until well dissolved and set aside.

Step 2

• Pour vegetable oil into a large pot and heat on Medium High.

• Once oil is hot add hamburger meat to the pan.

• Cooke the hamburger meat until all is brown.

• Stir the meat often to keep the meat from sticking to the bottom or sides of the pot.

• Once meat is fully cooked strain off extra grease using a colander.

• Set meat aside for later use.

Step 3

• Using the same pot or a clean pot, add oil to the pan and heat with range set at medium high.

• Add onions, garlic and jalapeno to the pot

• Saute until tender.

• Add flour and stir to incorporate with a cook’s spoon.

Step 4

• Add the mixture from step 1 to the pot

• Stir with a whisk until all product is incorporated

• Bring to a boil

• Lower heat to medium and add cooked chili meat

• Cook for approximately 30 minutes or until desired thickness is obtained.

Step 5

• Mix in drained diced tomatoes and stir until evenly mixed.

• Bring chili back to a boil

• Lower to medium heat and cook until desired consistency is reached.

• Serve immediately.