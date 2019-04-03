Do you know all the ways to protect your email?

Technology specialist Chris Quimby outlined some of the do's and don'ts when it comes to email safety.

1. Don't open emails from people that you don't know.

A. If you have a business and regularly receive such emails, try to assess their validity from the body copy.

2. Don't open attachments unless you know you are expecting a file from the person who sent the email.

Viruses often come in the form of attachments.

3. Don't click on links contained in emails. Go directly to the site using your browser.

For example, if you have an urgent email from Paypal, get out of your email and go to Paypal.com yourself rather than clicking their link.

4. Use a spam filter, email scanner and Anti-virus program.

Some email servers like Gmail provide satisfactory services that vet your received emails.

5. Use a good password for your email account.

Many email services will immediately indicate the strength of your password.

