Do you have what it takes to be the next gingerbread house champion? Bangor business offers contest

Do you have what it takes to be the next gingerbread house champion?

This week Hero's Sports Grill in Bangor is putting people to the gingerbread-test.

They will hold their annual Gingerbread House Contest.

The cost is $10 per house.

They can be built as a team or solo-construction is acceptable.

The owners say this is geared towards adults, but all ages are welcome.

They say it's a fun way to celebrate the season.

Christina Paradis, Co-owner, Hero's Sports Bar and Grill, said, "Sometimes we get wrapped up in life and we get wrapped up in just the craziness going on around us and I feel like around Christmas everyone in happy like we finally get to celebrate each other and I feel like it's not so much about the gifts and those sorts of things but enjoying each other's company and getting together with friends who maybe you haven't seen in awhile or don't get the opportunity to see on a regular basis and just kind of like have a drink and have a good time and catch up."

The contest is from six to eight on Wednesday.

They will have specials and if you bring a toy to be donated to local families in need, the co-owner says you can get 10% off of food that night.