Dixmont woman wins photo contest

A Dixmont woman has been chosen as the winner of UniTel's 2019 Directory Cover Photo Contest.

Vicky Silke was chosen as the winner for the second year in a row, this year submitting a photo of a loon resting in the water.

For submitting the entry, Silke will receive a prize and $200 in spending cash.

Plus, this photo will be featured on the UniTel Directory Cover.

Silke's entry was one of more than a hundred submitted.

UniTel says they plan to bring the contest back next year.

