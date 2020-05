A Dixmont woman pulled over for a traffic violation is accused of concealing drugs.

28-year-old Katrina Hutchinson is charged with trafficking drugs and in prison contraband.

Police say Hutchinson was stopped Friday night for a traffic violation on Troy Center Road in Dixmont.

They say Hutchinson had an active felony drug warrant.

Hutchinson was taken to Penobscot County Jail and that's where police say female corrections officers found drugs on Hutchinson.