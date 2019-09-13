Dixmont man, whose house was destroyed by police explosive, files lawsuit

According to federal court documents law enforcement officials are being sued by a Dixmont man who caused a standoff that ended with him being shot three times and his home destroyed by a police explosive.

62-year-old Michael Grendell argued police didn't wait for a negotiator trained to handle mental health crises and failed to obtain a proper warrant to use a bomb.

Eighteen state police members and one member of the attorney general's office are defendants.

Grendell filed a notice in December saying he would seek $120 million in damages.

Last year, he was sentenced to probation and a suspended jail term on charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the litigation.

