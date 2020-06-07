Dixmont man arrested following Bangor shooting

A Dixmont man is in custody following a shooting in Bangor early Sunday morning.

24-year-old Benjamin Bowman is charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct with a Firearm.

Officials say Bowman got into an altercation with another man at the Motel 6 on Hammond Street in Bangor and shot him.

That man's name is not being released at this time.

He was taken to a Bangor hospital for treatment.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Bowman was arrested just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.