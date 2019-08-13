Divers search near Bristol for missing Maine lobsterman

A search was underway off Bristol on Monday night and Tuesday morning for a missing lobsterman, officials said.

The Maine Marine Patrol was leading the search in the Round Pond Harbor on Tuesday, Jeff Nichols, spokesman for Maine Marine Patrol, said.

Divers and members of the marine patrol were searching for the 63-year-old lobsterman who was reported missing Monday night, Nichols said.

The man was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. after someone found his skiff adrift.

The Coast Guard assisted with the search Monday night but was not active in the search Tuesday, officials said.