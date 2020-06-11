District attorney to seek murder indictment of former police officer for 2007 shooting death of teen

The district attorney serving Lincoln County says she will prosecute a former police officer who shot and killed a teenager 13 years ago in Waldoboro.

District Attorney Natasha Irving says she will seek a murder indictment against Zachery Curtis in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Gregori Jackson.

Today, Jackson's mother, Natalie Jackson, and State Representative Jeffrey Evangelos joined Irving at a press conference in Augusta to discuss the case.

Curtis shot Jackson five times during a traffic stop in 2007.

Authorities said Jackson attacked Curtis, who was a reserve police officer, then ran off into the woods.

Curtis chased him and the two struggled, with Curtis shooting Jackson.

Curtis shot Jackson once under the left armpit, three times in his lower back, and once in the side of his head.

Irving believes Curtis used excessive use force.

She also says the forensic evaluation does not match what Curtis claims happened.

The Attorney General's Office ruled the shooting was justified.

Irving says the AG's office has shown no willingness to reopen the case, so she now considers herself a whistleblower and will be seeking that protection if the AG's office tries to intervene with her prosecution.

Irving added, "I will no longer sit back politely asking and waiting for justice to be done. As district attorney, I have the duty to right this wrong, and I will see anyone that tries to stop this pursuit of justice, anyone that wants to preclude me from my sacred duty, I will see them in court."

"Our wounds have never healed. They are just as raw as the day that Gregori was murdered. If you really care about our wounds, please step aside and let DA Irving do what your office should have done 13 years ago,"said Natalie Jackson.

If criminal charges are filed it would be the first time in Maine a police officer has been charged with an on-duty shooting.

The Attorney General's office did release a statement today that reads:.

“Representatives of the Jackson family asked Attorney General Aaron M. Frey to reexamine the case for potential criminal charges in light of information that developed since former Attorney General Steven Rowe’s determination that then police officer Zachary Curtis was legally justified in shooting Gregori Jackson in 2007. In an unprecedented decision, Attorney General Frey listened to a presentation of that new information and indicated he would review the case.

The review of the family’s request to reopen this matter is a careful deliberative process involving experienced homicide prosecutors and we are prioritizing the completion of this review over other matters.

We have followed the public statements of District Attorney Natasha Irving and believe that she is acting beyond the scope of her statutory authority by investigating and threatening to bring murder charges against Zachary Curtis. The investigation and prosecution of murder cases rests solely and exclusively with the Attorney General’s Office as does the criminal investigation of a law enforcement officer who uses deadly force. D.A. Irving has been informed of our assessment that her office lacks jurisdiction in this matter and her office has so far declined to engage on this question with the Attorney General’s Office.

This is a case with several complicated factors, including consideration of whether or not the state can disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.”

