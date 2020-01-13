Discussion regarding Pickering Square bus hub brings out more than 100 people

Should the bus hub stay in Bangor’s Pickering Square?

That very question drew more than 100 people to Monday night’s Bangor City Council Workshop.

The proposed plan looks at moving the bus hub to Water Street.

There's also talk of a children's area and outdoor seating space.

City councilors voted 5 to 4 Monday night to have a final vote on the matter next council meeting.

Some supporters say this plan could attract more people to Bangor.

Others have concerns and want the city to explore different options.

Bangor resident, Emily Bean, said, "10 minutes out of every half hour making all the noise so that nothing else can be done there"

Darcy Cooke is with Transportation for All. She added, "having the hub in Pickering Square allows me to do my job and to be active in my community and to frequent the downtown businesses that I love down there. I think this plan is fantastic. I think it will accommodate everyone. "

Council Chair, Claire Davitt, said, "The City now for many years has looked at so many locations. I trust the city's staff work on this, previous counsels as well as our current counsel."

City Councilors will listen to public comment than vote on the proposed plan on January 27th.