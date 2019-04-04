Discussion on food insecurity in Waldo County, Thursday morning

A discussion on food insecurity took place in Belfast Thursday morning.

The group, Building Communities for Children, hosted the community forum at the United Methodist Church.

Folks from food pantries and a school nurse were among those who talked about the challenges of not having enough food and possible solutions. We're told in Waldo County 1 in 5 families are food insecure.

Denise Pendleton, “As one of the school nurses who is on the panel just reported the rate of children in the school who have free and reduced lunch, it is something like 60% so, there's a lot of children who come to school without enough to eat."

To learn more or if you'd like to be involved with Building Communities for Children visit their Facebook page.