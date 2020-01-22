Discussion on benefits of exercise for cancer patients next week

The benefits of exercise for cancer patients will be at the center of a discussion in Ellsworth next week.

Charlotte Stephens, a Physical Therapist and Oncology Rehab Specialist will lead the talk.

She will focus on recovery and the importance of a plan tailored to an individual.

It's Wednesday the 29th from 11 to noon at the Beth Wright Cancer Center at 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth.

It's free.

If you'd like to attend call the center at 664-0339.

Or register online at BethWrightCancerCenter.org.