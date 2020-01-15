Discussion continues surrounding Nordic Aquafarms' permit application

More discussion continues in Belfast surrounding Nordic Aquafarms' permit application.

The company wants to build a land-based salmon farm capable of producing millions of pounds of fish per year.

After not hearing all of the public comments at last week's meeting, the Belfast Planning Board allowed dozens a final time to share their thoughts on the project as a whole.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to build the facility by Little River, off Route 1.

Those against the project say they're worried about the potential environmental impact.

Supporters say this facility could create jobs.

Neil Greenleaf, Belfast resident said, "You guys are in a situation to make a choice on whether people of my generation will actually have a job. We have a chance to bring in something that would pay the bills."

A Belfast resident added, "With such a delicate and vulnerable valuable ecology, why we would want to do this?"

Nordic Aquafarms, Ed Cotter, said, "We submitted several applications, both to the city and the state that really clearly define the project. There's been a lot of talk from people outside of the project about elements of the project that they don't understand or don't like but its really important to look at the facts of the case."

The next planning board meeting is on Wednesday.