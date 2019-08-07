Discussing guns and the connection to mass shootings

When it comes to gun control, what is the right answer? Is there a middle ground?

"The carnage that can be wrought in seconds is just unbelievable. Between the power of the rifle and the rounds and the use of these high-capacity magazines."

Maine Gun Safety Coalition Director Geoff Bickford says they feel guns are too easy to get, and many are too powerful.

"Right know there's no federal waiting period beyond however long it would take for you to purchase a firearm, and that's only if you are purchasing a firearm through a licensed gun dealer and not at a gunshop or through a classified ad. So, certainly someone can obtain a gun very quickly. I think the bigger issue is that you don't have background checks in thousands and thousands of gun transactions each year."

He says they do not support taking all guns away or preventing firearm possession.

"Those are the rules and we respect them. We are talking about decreasing access to those who should not have access to guns, making guns less lethal."

"We don't want to push the sales side of it during a crisis. That's not what we're here for. We're here to support our community and support our local law enforcement and support our population," says Ryan Nyer.

Nyer is the president of Maine Military Supply.

"It's a business for us, but we're not selling guns frivolously. We don't want to just give guns to people that shouldn't have guns. That's not how it works. We do background checks. We do prescreenings. A lot of times we have good one on one interactions with the customer. We even get to the point where we come to a classroom setting versus selling the gun."

He says he feels more focus needs to be on the cause of a violent event rather than what was used in it.

"Let's find out the whys not the whats. That's what everyone is so focused on is what was used and why it was used or who was using it and why did they have it."