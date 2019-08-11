Disc golf tournament helps raise money to end hunger

Folks in Orrington found a unique way to help end hunger.

And, they did so by playing in the 5th annual Brewer Federal Credit Union Disc Golf Tournament at DR Disc Golf in Orrington.

All the proceeds from the event will go to local food cupboards as part the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign to End Hunger.

"We get supported by our members all year so, this is an opportunity for us. And, we do several others over the course of the year too, to give back to the community, support a local business, and raise money for a great cause,” said Dave DeFroscia of Brewer Federal Credit Union.

We’re told last year’s campaign raised over $700,000.