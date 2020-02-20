Dirigo Reads expanding to more local communities

Dirigo Reads is expanding after a successful first year.

The program aims to put a book in the hands of every Maine first-grader each month during the school year by 2025.

During the next school year, Dirigo Reads wants to expand from six communities to twenty.

Co-founders Dan and Karen Cashman say they're dedicated to providing kids with their own little libraries at home.

Dan Cashman says, "There are some kids that have a giant library and can add to that library, and there are other kids who this is their library and it's heartwarming in either case to know kids are being excited about reading and they get excited and sort of expect towards the end of the school year that this is coming to them."

Any school or organization interested in learning more or partnering with Dirigo Reads can go to Dirigo Reads dot org.