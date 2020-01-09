Diocese investigating priest's involvement in events before Hampden woman's killing

A priest who police say got into a fight with a Hampden man the night he killed his sister-in-law is being investigated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

During the sentencing of Philip Clark Tuesday, the judge said the priest, 55-year-old Anthony Cipolle, "inflamed" the events that led up to the July 2018 shooting death of Renee Clark.

Now that sentencing is complete, the diocese says it will proceed with its investigation of Cipolle's actions.

During Clark's trial, Cipolle described Renee as his best friend and denied any romantic relationship.

It was revealed that before priesthood, he had a lengthy criminal history and a substance abuse disorder.

Cipolle testified he first met Renee when she served as his drug counselor 15 years before her death.

The night Philip Clark shot Renee to death, Cipolle and Clark got into a physical altercation that left Clark with broken ribs and a possible concussion.

During sentencing, Justice William Stokes criticized Cipolle for the role he played in the incident.

Stokes says, "I don't think it can be overstated. He certainly did not help the situation at all. At least from my point of view."

Stokes also said Cipolle quote, "had a moral obligation" to defuse the situation and he didn't.

Cipolle has been out of ministry since December 2018 at his request.

The diocese says Cipolle can't return to ministry until a decision is made which they expect in a few weeks.