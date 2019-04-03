Dinner this weekend to benefit memorial scholarship fund in honor of former Husson student

$25,000 is needed for a scholarship to be endowed at Husson University.

A few students are currently just shy of raising that amount for a scholarship that will honor an Occupational Therapy student from Millinocket who passed away two years ago in an ATV crash in Lowell.

Friends and fellow students of Abby Fiske are trying to start a Memorial Scholarship.

So far, they've raised just over $22,000 and need $3,000 more.

Abby's friends and classmates say she'll be remembered as someone who would not accept "no" as an answer to something she wanted to accomplish, so they plan on doing what they can to honor her memory and help others in the process.

"Abby strived every single day to help people. She was passionate about it. She was in the OT program, and she loved the OT program, so I think that the main goal of this scholarship is that she can continue to do so through this scholarship and reach out to people," said friend of Abby and Occupational Therapy student, Cassidy Ouellette.

They hope to reach their goal this weekend with another fundraising event.

They're holding a spaghetti dinner Saturday at Husson University's O'Donnell Campus Center at 6PM.

Tickets are $12/person.

All proceeds will benefit the Abigail K. Fiske Husson University Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information or to register online visit: https://www.husson.edu/alumni/fiskedinner?fbclid=IwAR0J04LhbkJ--uvjtDaGqLFvWWS1qupeU36XKdWIITnKZCSeN2-hTYnB3Ew or call: 973-1065.

