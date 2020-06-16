Diner destroyed by fire in Northporth

Fire destroyed a former diner on Route 1 in Northport Monday night.

Crews were called to the Hideaway Diner around 5, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

When fire fighters arrived, they found flames in the rear area of the building.

The restaurant has been closed for several years now.

The newspaper reports the owners lived upstairs. They were not home at the time.

Northport's fire chief says a pile of burning debris was found against the rear of the building.

An excavator was brought in to fully snuff out the flames.