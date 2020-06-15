Dine-in restaurant service in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin counties to resume Wednesday, state says

Gov. Janet Mills announced major changes Monday to the state’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mills said restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties can reopen for dine-in service beginning Wednesday.

The governor had delayed the reopening of dine-in service in those counties due to the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Mills also announced that bars and tasting rooms in those three counties can open for outdoor service on Wednesday. Gyms and fitness centers can also open Wednesday, Mills said.

The reopenings are allowed with the implementation of safety protocols.

The governor said the changes were made in response to a leveling off of new cases in those counties.

“Maine people and businesses have worked hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the stabilization of cases and hospitalizations in York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties help demonstrate that,” Mills said.

The changes bring Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties into alignment with the other 13 Maine counties.

Mills said stores will be allowed to increase capacity to five people per 1,000 square-feet.

Mills said Maine’s reopening is on par or ahead of the reopenings of other Northeast states.