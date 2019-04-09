Die hard Red Sox fans celebrate Fenway opening day

Home opening day at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox and some local seniors celebrated that fact.

Since folks from Phillip Strickland House couldn't make it to Fenway, the park was brought to them.

They had a ball park menu complete with hot dogs and hamburgers.

They sang songs and wore their Red Sox finest.

And they enjoyed popcorn as they watched the game.

But mostly, they reminisced about their favorite players, a fond memory, or visits to the ball park.

Elaine Murak, a Red Sox fan says, "It is America's game. Because it's America's game. That's the number one reason I like it."

Lori Kimball, Director of Dining Services at Phillip Strickland says, "I think it's great to hear the memories of them back when they were watching baseball growing up and why they love the game so much. I think it keeps it alive to listen to them."

These fans will continue to gather together all season to cheer on their Red Sox, never missing a game.