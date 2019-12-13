Did you see all these "ugly Christmas sweaters" outside of Hancock County Courthouse?

Festive fashionistas were seen all over Ellsworth today.

It was their annual Ugly Sweater Day.

This has become a tradition people throughout the community take part in every year.

Businesses, non-profits, schools, and legal teams all over Ellsworth wore their favorite Christmas sweaters.

They take it seriously as you can see.

Many gathered at the Hancock County Courthouse for a yearly Christmas picture.

Gretchen Wilson, Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, said,

“It’s just a great way for a bunch of people to get together in the middle of the day and show off their ugly sweater."

Jessica Smith, Downeast YMCA, said, "I’ve been waiting all year for this. Hence my costume! We have to get through the stressful holidays somehow and by wearing this whole ugly sweater thing even though many aren’t ugly, they’re awesome, it gets us a little bit of humor and fun into the stressful holiday season.”

This is the third year the Chamber has put on Ugly Sweater Day.

You can see lots of great pictures on their Facebook page.