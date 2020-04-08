Dick’s Sporting Goods furloughs most of its 40,000 employees

(CNN) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports, so the big box retailer says it is furloughing most of its 40,000 employees.

Dick's said in a regulatory filing that its 800 stores won't reopen anytime soon.

The closure of gyms, schools and social distancing rules have zapped demand for Dick’s sporting gear.

The athletic goods retailer is still filling online orders and offering curbside pick-up.

The furloughs are effective Sunday, however workers will continue to receive their benefits.

