Dick Curless tribute band scheduled for senior night at the Bangor State Fair

The man with the gas-coated hands, Dick Stacey, spoke with us ahead of a special tribute concert at the Bangor State Fair.

Stacey, well-known around these parts for his "Country Jamboree" show is helping to host a Dick Curless tribute band on Senior Night at the Fair Tuesday night.

The eye-patch wearing Curless, a Fort Fairfield native, was best known for his truck driving songs with chart topping hits like "A Tombstone Every Mile."

Stacey says it's the perfect night for fans of Country Jamboree or Dick Curless to come out and enjoy some good music.

He says, "It's a rotating band. It's a band that at one time, every member of the band played for or with Dick Curless. I'd bill him as Maine's own Dick Curless and he'd remind me that he was Maine's only national recording artist."

Stacey says, "By golly, it's a great night to be at the fair."

It's also senior night, which means folks 55 plus get in for free.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.