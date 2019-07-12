Diaper donation equals free admission to Spider-Man movie in Dover-Foxcroft

A package of diapers can be your ticket to a popular movie showing in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Penquis CAN Council is collecting diaper donations Saturday, July 13th at the Center Theatre. They'll all be given out to families in need.

In exchange, you can catch the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. A package of diapers is good for one adult and one child.

The doors open at 1 p.m. We're told Spidey himself will be making a guest appearance and posing for pictures before the movie begins at 2 p.m.

Cash donations to buy a package of diapers will also be accepted.