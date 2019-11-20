Dial 2-1-1 to connect with resources that may be helpful to those in need

With cold temperatures come rising bills, and some folks can use help.

A resource helpline is available by calling 2-1-1.

It acts as a clearinghouse of all the hotlines and helplines out there.

The United Way is one of the partners that makes this service possible.

"It feels absolutely great to know that the United Way is part of a free and confidential service that helps so many people in the community, and we're here to help without judgement," said Matthew Stepp of the United way of Eastern Maine.

2-1-1 is a free call from anywhere in Maine and specialists are available around the clock every day.

You can also find out on their website 211Maine.org.

