Dexter men charged in connection with two separate incidents

Two men face charges after incidents that took place recently in Dexter.

Police say 25-year-old Leo Valcourt was summonsed last Tuesday for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Police say Valcourt was with 23-year-old Kenny Morin Friday when Morin assaulted a 15-year-old boy on Center Street.

Authorities say Valcourt may have been buying alcohol at stores for the minors who had given him money to do so.

Morin is charged with assault and is being held at Penobscot County Jail on $750 bail.