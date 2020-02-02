Dexter breaks in their new skate hut at its ice rink

The town of Dexter is breaking in a new addition to their ice rink.

The Dexter "skate hut" is a place for kids of all ages to go and have a nice day out on the ice.

It was rebuilt after the parks and recreation committee felt that the original building was no longer suitable, and after a year of fundraising and work from the highway department, it had it's grand opening last week.

Rather than just for winter activities, the town hopes to use it all year.

"We want to build something that we can use year-round,” says Trampas King, the town manager. “So we built this one here, to give us an opportunity to keep it year-round and put some picnic tables out in the summertime and have the kids come up and they can have birthday parties and stuff. Little extra space to get the kids out of their homes, get out and get some exercise."

The town hopes to do a similar revamp to its basketball court within the year.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to support efforts like this, contact the Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook.

