Dexter Town Council votes to approve Mayo, Northern Light Health merger

Dexter's Town Council voted Thursday night to approve the merger between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health.

Dexter is the first of the 13 communities in Mayo's Hospital Administrative District to vote on the merger.

Officials tell TV5 the remaining twelve communities are expected to have votes in the coming weeks, pending legislation that would instruct them to not do so.

The decision to merge has been years in the making and came after Mayo fell on difficult financial times.