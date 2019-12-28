Dexter Parks and Rec. hosts School Break Roller Party

Families were rolling in fast for the Dexter School Break Roller Party.

The Dexter Parks and Rec. Department hosts roller skating every Saturday, but they decided to add some extra food and have earlier hours for the kid’s break from school.

Activities like this are offered for kids who may not like sports but still have the chance to get out and have fun.

Kids can rent skates or bring in their own, and with costs kept minimal, the department hopes for all families to join.

"We just want someplace for our kids and their friends," says Beth Wintle, of the Rec. Committee. "We are kid and family-based. We're trying to bring that together and get families our more to enjoy doing things. We're just trying to get it family-friendly for our town and we want to be part of that for them."

Coming soon after some cold weather hits, the Parks and Rec. Department will have an opening night for their brand new ice skating hut and ring.

