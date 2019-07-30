Dexter fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten people made it out of an apartment building safely after a fire broke out in Dexter Monday night.
Fire crews responded to Liberty Street around 9:15.
Authorities believe the fire started near a stove on the second floor.
Two cats and two dogs also made it out safely. One of the dogs was rescued from an upstairs closet.
The state fire marshal is investigating.
