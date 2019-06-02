Devils Half Acre tattoo expo come to Bangor

Artists from all over the country gathered this weekend for the Devils Half Acre tattoo expo.

The event featured nearly 70 artists, bringing a variety of styles and culture to the Cross Insurance Center.

It is Maine's largest tattoo expo. consisting of local artists, and artists from as far away as Idaho.

People were able to get tattoos from famous artists, and even submit their body art in contests.

"You gotta come to support them,” says Baron Vongeiger, the event organizer. “If we can get more events like this, the more we can get, the more we'll have, and the more fun there'll be the more events we can bring to Bangor. So they'll be more stuff for people to do. The more stuff we do, the more younger people are going to stay around and hang out. If we don't give them something to do they're gonna bail out, move somewhere else."

The event went until 8:00 pm Sunday night.

